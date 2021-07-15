Logo for street food shop

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is Logo of a Street Food shop. I have tried to focus on street food like burger, ice cream and other. I have put a typography of the logo title as if it's look like a traditional organization. If you like this work then appreciate me or if you have any suggestion please put that in the comment section below.
Thanks.
Md. Yasir Arafat.
