Daria Moroz

WP Calorie Calculator - Website Design

WP Calorie Calculator - Website Design illustration minimalistic freebie lifestyle healthy fitness sport ui web design website webdesign uxui figma design
The WPCalorieCalculator plugin is meant to serve as a tool for improving the UX and marketing of the sites that have it installed. It allows adding a calorie calculator on a site so that visitors could use it to calculate their daily calorie intake norm.

https://wpcaloriecalculator.com

