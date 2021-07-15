Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Keane Mai

DSV - Website Redesign

Keane Mai
Keane Mai
  • Save
DSV - Website Redesign dsv company ux design ui design web design website logistic design saigon product design product keane mai
DSV - Website Redesign dsv company ux design ui design web design website logistic design saigon product design product keane mai
DSV - Website Redesign dsv company ux design ui design web design website logistic design saigon product design product keane mai
DSV - Website Redesign dsv company ux design ui design web design website logistic design saigon product design product keane mai
Download color palette
  1. 1OTA App.png
  2. 2OTA App.png
  3. 4OTA App.png
  4. 3OTA App.png

Hi everyone,

This is my work for a logistic brand, hope that you enjoy it.

Thank you

--------

"Your product, my creation, our user's satisfaction."

--------

I’m available for projects, send me an email to: mhtkien@gmail.com
If you are interested in my art works, please visit my profile on Behance or look for me on Dribbble!

Keane Mai
Keane Mai
Your product, my creation, our user's satisfaction

More by Keane Mai

View profile
    • Like