Stockdale Physio - Brand Strategy and Identity

Our friend Mark Stockdale is one of the finest physios (Australian for ‘physical therapist’) in Sydney. After 15 years operating a clinic as a partnership, he set out to open his own practice.

We helped Mark through the entire branding process, from naming to strategy. The identity was developed to be fun, light-hearted, yet reassuring that you were in the hands of a seasoned expert in his field.

The result was a cohesive and memorable identity system that instilled confidence in Stockdale’s patients while reflecting the personality and philosophy of the brand.

Scope of Work:

Naming

Brand Strategy

Branding & Identity

- Logo Development and Design

Business Collateral