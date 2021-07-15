Resume & Cover Letter Template

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
📄 📄 Get Resume & Unlimited Downloads! 📄📄
The resume has been designed to present yourself and your skills. The template can be used like CV, Resume, Portfolio, Presentation, Skills, Service offerings and much more. The template has been adapted for quick editing. All fonts are free and come from Google Fonts. Put your experience, photos and send to a new employer.