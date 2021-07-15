Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Karina Peretei

Serena Sounds - Meditation App UI

Karina Peretei
Karina Peretei
  • Save
Serena Sounds - Meditation App UI uidesigner ux uitrends creative bhfyp interface designer userexperience appdesign uiux webdesign userinterface uxdesign graphicdesig ui illustration dribbble design behance app
Download color palette

Hi, Guys!
Here's a meditation app UI.
What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!😁✨

Karina Peretei
Karina Peretei
Like