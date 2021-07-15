Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Deeezy

Smilysundays Signature Font

Deeezy
Deeezy
  • Save
Smilysundays Signature Font signaturefont handwrittenfont scriptfont font typography
Download color palette

Smilysundays is a signature script font, with light mono-line stroke, slanted and fun character. It has Opentype features ligatures of character, To give you an extra creative work.

https://deeezy.com/product/33697/smilysundays-signature-font

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Deeezy
Deeezy

More by Deeezy

View profile
    • Like