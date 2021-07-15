Finance Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey guys!
I am currently working on a project for a new banking service. The main goal of the site is to attract new customers to issue their debit cards
It was necessary to display the main advantages and statistics of the new banking service - so that the user instantly understands what is the benefit for him
As a result, we successfully solved this problem and got a wonderful design.
Write your comments, I would like to hear your thoughts.