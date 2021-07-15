Taylor Mershon

fabric pattern 2

Taylor Mershon
Taylor Mershon
  • Save
fabric pattern 2 design geometric pattern digital design fabric print graphic design illustration
Download color palette

procreate digital pattern design (edited in figma) intended for fabric printing.

Taylor Mershon
Taylor Mershon
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Taylor Mershon

View profile
    • Like