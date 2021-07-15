Anna Michalik

Fox Jumping

Anna Michalik
Anna Michalik
  • Save
Fox Jumping wild red dynamic jump gradient fox illustration vector design branding logo
Download color palette

Fox silhouette designed with gradients.
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=455388

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Anna Michalik
Anna Michalik

More by Anna Michalik

View profile
    • Like