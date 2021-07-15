Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cristofir Bradley Cabinetry

Cristofir Bradley Cabinetry design branding heritage modern beige gold brown handmade craft artisan local furniture lettering monogram b c cbc logo
New branding for a local craftsman. My focus was to establish a brand that exudes the elegance, craftsmanship and detail that you would find in Cristofir’s custom-built cabinets and furniture. And throw in some vintage vibes as well.

