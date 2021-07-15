UpwardSmart | White Board Packaging

UpwardSmart is a kids items selling company. They have varius kind of kids items. This packaging for portable whiteboard. Client requested eye catching packaging design with their product image.

I hope that you will like it guys, and feel free in comments, please. 😉

Have a project in mind? Get connected with me!

📩 Email: malithweeramuni@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +94 0767573952

Thanks for visiting this shot. 🙂

Follow me ❤️