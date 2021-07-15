Cristina Palicari

Daily UI #005 - App Icon

Daily UI #005 - App Icon assistant app icon icon mobile app agenda calendar event app events app nighttime nightlife uichallenge 5 05 005 ui dailyui
Challenge #5- App Icon.
An app that helps you keep track of and better organise your nighttime affairs. Your personal nightlife assistant.

