Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
PABLO LADOSA

Casino city in screen

PABLO LADOSA
PABLO LADOSA
  • Save
Casino city in screen synthwave pabloladosa vectorart illustration design vector illustrator
Download color palette

A city casino illustration created for Pokerstars. With synthwave and outrun style.

Pablo Ladosa web: www.Ladosa.art
Also can find me in Behance: www.Be.net/Ladosa

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
PABLO LADOSA
PABLO LADOSA

More by PABLO LADOSA

View profile
    • Like