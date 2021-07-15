Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kim Barsegyan | Exokim

'For the Heck of' | Posters and Abstract Art | Pt. 2

Kim Barsegyan | Exokim
Kim Barsegyan | Exokim
  • Save
'For the Heck of' | Posters and Abstract Art | Pt. 2 minimal visual identity type graphical abstract art swiss style minimalism poster collection digital art illustration design challenge black and white experimental poster design exokim poster modern typography brand identity branding
Download color palette

Full project on my Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123491885/For-the-Heck-of-Posters-and-Abstract-Art-Vol2

. . .

Visit my branding portfolio site: https://exokim.com/

Follow me on Instagram | Behance | Medium | LinkedIn

Kim Barsegyan | Exokim
Kim Barsegyan | Exokim

More by Kim Barsegyan | Exokim

View profile
    • Like