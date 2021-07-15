Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alive Central | Packaging Box

Alive Central is a luxery items selling company. They have varius kind of luxery items. This packaging for Miniature Watering Can. Client requested clean black and white packaging design in minimalist design.

The box packages are going to production this week, and I can't wait to see how the public responds to the new Packaging. 🙂

I hope that you will like it, and feel free in comments, please. 😉

