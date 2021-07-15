New Legend 4x4 - Product & Packaging Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Radtron Studio was approached by New Legend 4x4 to develop a product line for the 2020 Holiday season. Working with the New Legend retail team, we developed a full collection of apparel merchandise and unique-to-them gifting items for their "collector-minded" customer base. One of the gifting items was a limited run of a Scout II Legend Series LEGO truck build kits, in 3 different color options. Projects like this are what keeps our creative ideas flowing and reminds us nothing is off the table.