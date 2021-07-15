Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
New Legend 4x4 - Product & Packaging Design

New Legend 4x4 - Product & Packaging Design
Radtron Studio was approached by New Legend 4x4 to develop a product line for the 2020 Holiday season. Working with the New Legend retail team, we developed a full collection of apparel merchandise and unique-to-them gifting items for their "collector-minded" customer base. One of the gifting items was a limited run of a Scout II Legend Series LEGO truck build kits, in 3 different color options. Projects like this are what keeps our creative ideas flowing and reminds us nothing is off the table.

