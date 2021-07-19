Dan Lehman

Try New Things Badge

Try New Things Badge
Custom badge commissioned by Dribbble to express one of their core values. This badge was included in a series of 12 designs, all of which were used to create various items for a summer swag pack that was given to employees.

See additional slides for alternate version and original sketch.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
