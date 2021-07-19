Try New Things Badge

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Custom badge commissioned by Dribbble to express one of their core values. This badge was included in a series of 12 designs, all of which were used to create various items for a summer swag pack that was given to employees.
See additional slides for alternate version and original sketch.