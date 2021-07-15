Margharita Butko

Design for the site of bags Mattioli

Design for the site of bags Mattioli typography web minimalism branding graphic design figma fashion visual mattioli bags site landing uiux ux webdesig design ui
Hey Folks!
I want to show the design that I made for the famous Mattioli bag brand🙂
Hope you like it ❤️

