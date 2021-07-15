Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maxwell Marra

Budgeting App UI Design

Maxwell Marra
Maxwell Marra
  • Save
Budgeting App UI Design banking app budgeting app finance app finance budgeting color app typography adobe xd design uidesign uiux ui design ui
Download color palette

For this portfolio project, I wanted to design a budgeting app for young people looking to start managing their money responsibly. Whether it is a gateway to investing at a young age, or managing the many monthly subscriptions we have in this day in age, this UI design should have you covered.

Maxwell Marra
Maxwell Marra

More by Maxwell Marra

View profile
    • Like