Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Max Freeborn

Daily UI Day 20

Max Freeborn
Max Freeborn
  • Save
Daily UI Day 20
Download color palette

Daily UI day 20. A location tracker. I based this off of my neighborhood in Santiago, Chile

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Max Freeborn
Max Freeborn
Hey I'm Max a UX Designer and Researcher

More by Max Freeborn

View profile
    • Like