Serge – zeropoint7 Studio

Clarity Squared

Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
  • Save
Clarity Squared zeropoint7 case study branding web design agency marketing agency minimalist logo circle logo wave logo clarity squared squared clarity c letter c mark logo geometric logo logo design
Clarity Squared zeropoint7 case study branding web design agency marketing agency minimalist logo circle logo wave logo clarity squared squared clarity c letter c mark logo geometric logo logo design
Download color palette
  1. Clarity Squared 1.png
  2. Clarity Squared 2.png

Absolutely loved partnering up with the client to design this gem of a logo! The two letters C reflect the duality of the brand’s name, while a square root also plays in on the brand’s name.

Full case study at:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/113985883/Clarity-Squared-Logo-Brand-Identity

👇🏼 Smash [L] to show some ❤ + follow 🙈for more inspo!

Get in touch to discuss your logo or branding project - hello@zeropoint7.studio

More projects on:
Instagram | Behance | LogoLounge | RedBubble

Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
Crafting strategic brand identity solutions that elevate.

More by Serge – zeropoint7 Studio

View profile
    • Like