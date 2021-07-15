Every Fossil Tells A Story

Hey there!

Here at Zajno, I've started working on a website design for a natural history museum that focuses on fossils.

What you see above is the homepage hero image. Our goal was to create a slick modern look to attract younger audiences. Our design solution involved using a 3D model of an abstract fossil. Working with the lighting was fun and I'd like to thank Vitalii for the title animation.

This is WIP. Stay tuned to see more of this project!

Press "L" to show some love!

ᗈ Website

ᗈ Join our Newsletter!

ᗈ Crappy Explanation Playlists App

ᗈ TheGrid

ᗈ Spotify

ᗈ Twitter

ᗈ Medium

ᗈ Facebook

ᗈ Instagram