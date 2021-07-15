Every Fossil Tells A Story

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there!
Here at Zajno, I've started working on a website design for a natural history museum that focuses on fossils.
What you see above is the homepage hero image. Our goal was to create a slick modern look to attract younger audiences. Our design solution involved using a 3D model of an abstract fossil. Working with the lighting was fun and I'd like to thank Vitalii for the title animation.
This is WIP. Stay tuned to see more of this project!
Press "L" to show some love!
ᗈ Website
ᗈ Join our Newsletter!
ᗈ Crappy Explanation Playlists App
ᗈ TheGrid
ᗈ Spotify
ᗈ Twitter
ᗈ Medium
ᗈ Facebook
ᗈ Instagram