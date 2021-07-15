Anointing Obuh

An Ebook Reader

Anointing Obuh
Anointing Obuh
  • Save
An Ebook Reader design. ebook. prototyped
Download color palette

My attempt at an Ebook Reader. Designed and prototyped in Figalignment? I will not use colours like this ever again. The allignment? Happy at my growth. 8/12/2019

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Anointing Obuh
Anointing Obuh

More by Anointing Obuh

View profile
    • Like