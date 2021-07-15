Amlan Kumar Sahoo

Watch Web UI

Watch Web UI concept design layout website interface ui uiux branding minimal creative web design watch
Hello Dribbble Family!
Kept it minimalistic, the landing page of POLICE.
Please have look and share your feedback and review.
