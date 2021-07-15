Project Management

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
A project manager has multiple projects and people with different skills (designer, programmer, testers etc). We want to visually plan out two weeks of work for team members on a single screen.

I used a concept of a calendar/schedule view to help create/edit the project allocation tool for the program manager.

The screens should also highlight who is available, how much work is planned.

