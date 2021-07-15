Web Application

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello there,
hope you are doing well.
Today I am sharing with you guys a new concept of web ui . This website is about videography Talent Hunt contest. Participants can share their videos by own choices also they can send both random and intended videos which is taken by themselves.
I used figma to do this Interface. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.
Thank you so very much :)