Web Application

Hello there,
hope you are doing well.
Today I am sharing with you guys a new concept of web ui . This website is about videography Talent Hunt contest. Participants can share their videos by own choices also they can send both random and intended videos which is taken by themselves.
I used figma to do this Interface. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.
Thank you so very much :)

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
