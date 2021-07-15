Insiya Travadi

Daily UI :: 002 - Credit Card Checkout

Insiya Travadi
Insiya Travadi
  • Save
Daily UI :: 002 - Credit Card Checkout typography illustration vector ui ux design graphic design
Download color palette

Hi Dribblers!

This is my second entry into the Daily UI challenge.
This time, checkout for a simple app.

Hope you guys like this.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Insiya Travadi
Insiya Travadi

More by Insiya Travadi

View profile
    • Like