Daily UI 057 • "NAPA SOFA"

Sharing the top shots from my private 100-day Daily UI challenge on Figma.

🎯 Goal: Finish in 30 minutes or less. Explore different trends and styles to master Figma and blur lines between creative mediums.

💡 Inspiration: Had my eye on this beautiful couch for a while. The e-commerce experience wasn't so beautiful, so I re-imagined the product page.

Designer who codes. E-commerce guy. Available for projects.

