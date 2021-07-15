Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Max Freeborn

Daily UI Day 12

Max Freeborn
Max Freeborn
  • Save
Daily UI Day 12
Download color palette

Daily Design Challenge Day 14. When I first started at GA I would have had no idea how to make something like this. I still have nowhere to go but up!

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Max Freeborn
Max Freeborn
Hey I'm Max a UX Designer and Researcher

More by Max Freeborn

View profile
    • Like