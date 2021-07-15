Max Freeborn

Daily UI Day 10

Daily UI Day 10
Daily UI day 10 social share once again went with Spotify and decided to base it off of someone sharing a song from Kendrick Lamar's Good Kid M.A.A.D City

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
