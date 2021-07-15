Max Freeborn

Daily UI Day 9

Max Freeborn
Max Freeborn
  • Save
Daily UI Day 9
Download color palette

Daily UI 9, a music player I based it off of Spotify and chose the artist Tobacco

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Max Freeborn
Max Freeborn
Hey I'm Max a UX Designer and Researcher

More by Max Freeborn

View profile
    • Like