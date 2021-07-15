Nicholas D'Amico

"The Pack" Concepts

"The Pack" Concepts graphic design amazon blue pack dog vector illustration design designbydiamond branding lettering typography brand logo
It's been a minute! Heres some fun gems from a project that I helped conceptualize a logo for an Amazon Original called “The Pack” ultimately none of these made the final cut but helped progress the creative to the final production. Very grateful to be apart of the project none the less! Cheers

DsBD Branding Design

