Doors To Freedom Event Invite

Doors To Freedom Event Invite stationary event invite invite vector logo print art direction typography
This was a formal invitation set that wasn't approved by the client. The event was suppose to happen last year. Thanks Covid... Cheers to slowly getting back to events and people getting together to do rad things, like solving sex trafficking!

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
