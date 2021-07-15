Twitter hashtag mood emoji Low-R

isaac Onifade

Twitter reaction

Popular hashtag under a tweet which are associated with the user. The hashtag will also have reaction emoji which would highlight the mood towards a particular hashtag. This may increase curiosity level from the users to find out why a topic/hashtag is associated with a particular emoji/mood/reaction within that hour or hours.
Users can click on the hashtag to see how mood as changes within the hour to a particular hashtag.

