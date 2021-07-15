Twitter hashtag mood emoji Low-R

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Twitter reaction
Popular hashtag under a tweet which are associated with the user. The hashtag will also have reaction emoji which would highlight the mood towards a particular hashtag. This may increase curiosity level from the users to find out why a topic/hashtag is associated with a particular emoji/mood/reaction within that hour or hours.
Users can click on the hashtag to see how mood as changes within the hour to a particular hashtag.