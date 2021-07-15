Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Max Freeborn

Daily UI Day 2

Daily UI Day 2 dailyui
A credit card payment. I decided to base it off of Latin America's MercadoLibre and have the purchases be 3 of my favorite bands. #DailyUI #uxdesign #Thecure #Siouxsieandthebanshees #Cocteautwins #mercadolibre

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Hey I'm Max a UX Designer and Researcher

