Papa Ramone's - Brand Starter Kit

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a package I offer as a freelance designer called the "Brand Starter Kit". It's a great way to get started with apparel and merchandise designs. I challenged myself to build this brand from a simple brief (Taco Shop & this curated color palette). After sketching multiple possible stylistic directions for the brand, the mascot was the front runner. The structure of the different type used is meant to balance the ability for the brand to stay playful yet wise.