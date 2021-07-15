Papa Ramone's - Brand Starter Kit

This is a package I offer as a freelance designer called the "Brand Starter Kit". It's a great way to get started with apparel and merchandise designs. I challenged myself to build this brand from a simple brief (Taco Shop & this curated color palette). After sketching multiple possible stylistic directions for the brand, the mascot was the front runner. The structure of the different type used is meant to balance the ability for the brand to stay playful yet wise.