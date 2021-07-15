ByFarr Design House

Loveland Coffee Mural

Loveland Coffee Mural 3d type block text mug illustration mug coffee mug moon roaster illustration iconography icons coffee bean heart love loveland coffee coffee mural design mural
This is a graphic we created that was painted on a local coffee shop's exterior wall here in Columbia. We can't wait to make it out there to see it in the real world.

