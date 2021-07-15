Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amanda Wright

Day 6 of the 30 day flat design challenge!

Amanda Wright
Amanda Wright
  • Save
Day 6 of the 30 day flat design challenge! flat design daily challenge illustration design figma
Download color palette

Day 6!

This one was challenging but a lot of fun! It was my first time illustrating a person and I learned so much.

Cosmin Serban: https://lnkd.in/gbGiAgi

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Amanda Wright
Amanda Wright

More by Amanda Wright

View profile
    • Like