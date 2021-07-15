Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jordan Kay

Face Cream

Jordan Kay
Jordan Kay
  • Save
Face Cream body hygiene beauty limited color icon fashion skincare spot illustration noise texture editorial illustration illustration jordan kay
Download color palette

Spot illustration for Clorox/Popsugar x NowThis/Seeker Body Book hub.

See more on my instagram.
Or my website.

Jordan Kay
Jordan Kay
Making something slightly weird most of the time.

More by Jordan Kay

View profile
    • Like