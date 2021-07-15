RaiseNoChicken

Zoltar Animation

Zoltar Animation character blog motion zoltar big animation design
While creating a header illustration for a blog post titled "What I Wish I'd Known Before Going into Design" I felt like it wanted to move, so I let it.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
