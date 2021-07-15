Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mahesh Jethani

Daily UI Challenge 003 - Landing Page

Daily UI Challenge 003 - Landing Page dailyui landing page online learning
Hello Dribbblers!

I just finished my design for Daily UI Challenge 003

I tried creating a UI for landing page of online learning platform. Please leave your comment or feedback.

Thanks!

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
