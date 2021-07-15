Quilty - Serif Typeface Of 14 Styles

🥳️ I’m thrilled to announce the release of my 2nd typeface - Quilty - this is a beautifully designed serif font family of 14 styles. Perfect as a display font yet very crisp and readable as body copy.

The Quilty family is packed with opentype features, ligatures, small caps, web fonts and extensive language support. As an added bonus you will get a best selling free 3D Photoshop styles text effects

👉 Grab your copy here >> http://tiny.cc/Quilty

Lella7