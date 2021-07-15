Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Business Card Design

business card design
Business cards are cards bearing business information about a company or individual. They are shared during formal introductions as a convenience and a memory aid.

#Ready for sale.
#Available for any freelance work.

You will get the following services from me:
#A SINGLE AND DOUBLE-SIDED DESIGN.
#3D MOCKUP FREE.
#300DPI CMYK COLORS.
#CUSTOM-MADE ACCORDING TO YOUR DEMAND.
#EDITABLE SOURCE AI, PSD, PDF, PNG, JPEG, & ALL FORMAT.

Contact Here:
Whatsapp: +8801861453184
E-mail: graphicsbuzz23@gmail.com
Flickr: https://cutt.ly/1mJe2Su
Fiverr: https://cutt.ly/xnnXaH4
Facebook: https://cutt.ly/CmlQrUP
Instagram: https://cutt.ly/zmlE8np

