Anron Icons: Duocolor Style

Anron Icons just got an update with 660+ duocolor icons. It's free for anyone who has already purchased the pack. Now it's 2,300+ icons in total. 650+ in 1 more style is upcoming.

All icons in this style are as flexible as in the previous 3 thanks to Boolean Groups. You can easily control which part of the icons will be colored, even if they are used in thousands of other components. Check out this video on my Twitter to get the idea.

Fully customizable growing icon pack for professional web and mobile interfaces. Control versions, easily change the path, stroke weight, or corner radius of any icon in seconds. Without Adobe, right inside Figma.

– Made in Figma from scratch & with love

– Line, Filled, Duotone, and Duocolor styles work great in pairs

– Free updates with new icons styles

– 18 categories

– Icon size: 24px

– Stroke weight: 1.5px

– Fully editable

– Smooth corners

– Quick search via Figma

– Quick search via IconJar

Learn more on the Gumroad.