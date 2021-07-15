SLAVIA chocolate BRAND

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
this project is brand design of SLAVIA chocolate.
Slavia chocolate is a shop of production chocolate and sale, where they have three chocolate main types.
SLAVIA AU CACAO
SLAVIA AU CARAMEL
SLAVIA AU GRENADE
Behanec @dibmohamedd
instagram @dibmoahmedd