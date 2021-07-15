Sunset Walk

Good for Sale
Hamza Abdelhak

Hi 👋

How is everyone holding up with this heat 😓

Here is another piece in the 🐕 illustrations collection. I did the sketch on paper and refined it a bit digitally. I used the usual @procreate brushes with the addition of a gouache brush I got from @jaromvogel in his awesome @skillshare course.

Check Behance for more details:
https://bit.ly/3hJpCjX

Check out link for print.
https://rdbl.co/3xIwunh

Thanks for taking a look!

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
