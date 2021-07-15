Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Illinois Department of Human Services Mobile Website

Illinois Department of Human Services Mobile Website redesign website mobile illinois covid19 research ux ui
Website redesign (mobile view) for the Illinois Department of Human Services. This website helped direct renters and landlords that were directly affected financially from the COVID-19 pandemic in receiving federal aid.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
