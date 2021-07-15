Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Haviza Aufa Labiba Irfan

Redesign Amartha Mobile App

Haviza Aufa Labiba Irfan
Haviza Aufa Labiba Irfan
  • Save
Redesign Amartha Mobile App
Download color palette

UX Case Study - Amartha Mobile App
----------------------------------------------------
Find me on medium to read my case study
https://havizrfn.medium.com/

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Haviza Aufa Labiba Irfan
Haviza Aufa Labiba Irfan

More by Haviza Aufa Labiba Irfan

View profile
    • Like