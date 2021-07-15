Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexander Smirnov

Alfa People 2021



Alfa People 2021 glass gradient blur finance banking alfa bank red branding motion graphics graphic design 3d illustration ui graphic design ux swiss grid composition
Hey, wanna show my project as a designer at Alfa Bank Russia and commend my art directors Grigory Chemeris (http://www.chemeris.me/) and Irina Voloshina (https://www.facebook.com/ivoloshina). You are cool 😎

Thanks to all from the marketing development and especially to Maboy (https://www.behance.net/saveliev_artem) for the pictures ❤️




