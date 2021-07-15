Alfa People 2021

Hey, wanna show my project as a designer at Alfa Bank Russia and commend my art directors Grigory Chemeris (http://www.chemeris.me/) and Irina Voloshina (https://www.facebook.com/ivoloshina). You are cool 😎

Thanks to all from the marketing development and especially to Maboy (https://www.behance.net/saveliev_artem) for the pictures ❤️